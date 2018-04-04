Sania Mirza's Witty Tweet About Husband Shoaib Malik Is #CoupleGoals

Twitter user Daniel Alexander tweeted a comparison between Shoaib Malik and his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi on April 3.
Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket#PAKvWI- Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 3, 2018
Proving that the tweet hadn't gone unnoticed, Sania posted a delightful response that's winning Twitter over.
common.. my husband is still a spring chicken #longevity@realshoaibmalik#mashaAllahhttps://t.co/gsmFMMVwDV- Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 3, 2018
Since being posted on last evening, Sania's tweet has garnered over 4,800 'likes' and almost 700 retweets. Needless to say, the tweet won many hearts
Malik Bhai still looks Younger than most of the Squad we have ... No Wonder why he's the best and still playing for Pakistan love you Bhai and Bhabi G Stay Blessed and HealthyApril 3, 2018Comments
Shoaib Malik still looks a lot younger than his actual age.- Puneet Kumar (@puneetkc_47) April 3, 2018
Age is only number ... check Bhai fitness ... he is still smart & powerful player of the team ... #StayBlessed together- Kashif Baig (@kashif_baig) April 3, 2018
Couple goals- Taskeen Zafar (@tas_873) April 4, 2018
Sania Mirza's post about her husband wasn't her only tweet to win hearts on Twitter. Yesterday, her tweet about her father also managed to touch a chord with many tweeple. Her post about the lesson her dad has taught the world about raising daughters will definitely make you smile.
When my dad taught the world with his actions that having two daughters is more than ENOUGH and a blessing like no other and that you don't need a boy to bring pride and laurels to your family #everygirlcanpic.twitter.com/d5Ix8ofs61- Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 3, 2018
The tweet, since being posted, has collected over 10,700 'likes' and more than 680 retweets - and still very much counting.
"So true! He surely is a proud dad," says one Twitter user. "Well said. I have two daughters and don't need a boy to complete my family," tweets another.
