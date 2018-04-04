Sania Mirza's Witty Tweet About Husband Shoaib Malik Is #CoupleGoals

It's winning Twitter over

Offbeat | | Updated: April 04, 2018 14:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sania Mirza's Witty Tweet About Husband Shoaib Malik Is #CoupleGoals

Everyone's cheering for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have showed more than once that they are #RelationshipGoals and #CoupleGoals. And this recent tweet by Sania only proves it further. Tennis' golden girl had the most adorable comeback for a tweet about the Pakistani cricketer and it's got everyone cheering for the couple.

Twitter user Daniel Alexander tweeted a comparison between Shoaib Malik and his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi on April 3.
 
Proving that the tweet hadn't gone unnoticed, Sania posted a delightful response that's winning Twitter over.
 
Since being posted on last evening, Sania's tweet has garnered over 4,800 'likes' and almost 700 retweets. Needless to say, the tweet won many hearts
 
Sania Mirza's post about her husband wasn't her only tweet to win hearts on Twitter. Yesterday, her tweet about her father also managed to touch a chord with many tweeple. Her post about the lesson her dad has taught the world about raising daughters will definitely make you smile.
 
The tweet, since being posted, has collected over 10,700 'likes' and more than 680 retweets - and still very much counting.

"So true! He surely is a proud dad," says one Twitter user. "Well said. I have two daughters and don't need a boy to complete my family," tweets another.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Sania MirzaShoaib Maliksania mirza shoaib malik

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesCWG Medal TableIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusHuawei P20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................