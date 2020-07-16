Sania Mirza Is Off For Croissants 'Without A Mask' - But There's A Catch

A picture shared by Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Sania Mirza's latest Instagram post is for anyone who is missing travelling. On Wednesday, the tennis star took to Instagram to share a picture that shows her dressed in a black coat and high boots. Sania Mirza accessorized her stylish look with a beret, sunglasses and a blue bag, but she missed one accessory that is essential in the day and age of coronavirus - a face mask. She revealed the reason behind that in the hilarious caption posted alongside the pic.

"Off for some croissants and coffee in Paris, that too without a mask... in my dreams of course," she wrote. The hashtag she added - #throwbackdiaries - only confirmed what many had already guessed - that Ms Mirza's picture was clicked before coronavirus hit and made travelling and venturing out without a mask impossible.

Take a look at Sania Mirza's throwback picture below:

The picture has collected over 74,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments since being shared online.

Sania Mirza shared another throwback picture on the same day, looking back at her "European summer".

The picture from Paris appears to have been clicked during the tennis player's sister Anam Mirza's bachelorette trip to the French capital last September. Anam got married to Asad, son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in a traditional ceremony in December in Hyderabad.

A few days ago, Sania Mirza had delighted fans by sharing another picture from the bachelorette trip with the hashtag #MissingParis.

