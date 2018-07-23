Salt Bae Gets His Own Wax Statue

Remember salt bae? He has his own wax statue now

Offbeat | | Updated: July 23, 2018 09:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Salt Bae Gets His Own Wax Statue

"My wax sculpture," he captioned the picture

Nusret Gokce, the famous Turkish chef, who is popularly known as 'Salt Bae, unveiled his very own wax figure.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with the statue, emulating the gesture that created the sensation with a flick of the wrist, while wearing the understated uniform i.e. a white T-shirt with dark pants, shades and a sleek hairstyle.

According to TMZ, the wax figure claims its place in one of the chef's restaurants, Nusr-Et Sandal Bedesteni, located in Istanbul.

Here is the original video that brought him viral Internet fame back in 2017:

 

Ottoman steak

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

The Internet star has a whole chain of Nusr-Et restaurants in metropolis hotspots.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Salt BaeNusret Gokceturkey

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee Note

................................ Advertisement ................................