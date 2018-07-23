Salt Bae Gets His Own Wax Statue

"My wax sculpture," he captioned the picture

Nusret Gokce, the famous Turkish chef, who is popularly known as 'Salt Bae, unveiled his very own wax figure.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with the statue, emulating the gesture that created the sensation with a flick of the wrist, while wearing the understated uniform i.e. a white T-shirt with dark pants, shades and a sleek hairstyle.

According to TMZ, the wax figure claims its place in one of the chef's restaurants, Nusr-Et Sandal Bedesteni, located in Istanbul.

Here is the original video that brought him viral Internet fame back in 2017:

Ottoman steak A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

The Internet star has a whole chain of Nusr-Et restaurants in metropolis hotspots.