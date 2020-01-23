Saif Ali Khan’s “No Concept” Remark Leads To Hilarious Memes On Twitter

Funny memes, using the hashtag #ThereWasNoConceptOf, are taking over Twitter.

Meme-makers are having a field day with the hashtag #ThereWasNoConceptOf.

Saif Ali Khan recently enraged social media users with his comments on India history.  The Tanhaji actor, in an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, said that there was no concept of India till the British gave it one. "I don't think this is history. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one," he said, responding to Anupama Chopra's question. She had asked him if it bothered him that the "politics in Tanhaji is questionable.

While the remark initially earned Saif Ali Khan, 49, social media's ire, it has now been turned into a hilarious meme by Twitter.

The hashtag #ThereWasNoConceptOf is being used on the microblogging platform to create funny memes that highlight trailblazing products and people in different fields. Take a look at some of the funniest #ThereWasNoConceptOf memes below:

Which of these memes made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

Comments
