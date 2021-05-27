Ryan Reynolds On His 'Lifelong' Struggle With Anxiety: 'I'm Not Alone'

Ryan Reynolds addressed his battle with anxiety in an Instagram post.

Ryan Reynolds addressed his "lifelong" struggle with anxiety in an Instagram post shared on May 26 - almost at the tail-end of Mental Health Awareness Month. The post, he said, came this late because he overscheduled it. "One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety," wrote the 44-year-old actor. "I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone," he said. "We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it."

Acknowledging that May, which is observed as Mental Health Awareness Month, was almost over, the Deadpool star wrote: "But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope..."

Fans and fellow-celebrities applauded Mr Reynolds for addressing the topic of mental health.

"Mate, your honesty is not only brave but I'm positive it will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!" wrote his The Avengers co-star Hugh Jackman.

"Thank you for this," wrote actress Kerry Washington.

Ryan Reynolds has addressed his struggle with mental health in the past as well. "I have anxiety, I've always had anxiety," he told the New York Times in 2018. "Both in the lighthearted 'I'm anxious about this' kind of thing, and I've been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun."