Russian Woman Rescues Baby Panther, Mistaking It For A Cat

The images highlight bond between the woman, panther, and her dog. (Instagram/@luna_the_pantera)

A Russian woman rescued a stranded baby black panther by the side of the road, mistaking it for a domestic cat. She took it home and raised it, but as it grew, she realized it was a panther. The video of her rescuing and caring for the panther went viral on social media, showcasing the profound bond between the woman, the panther, and her pet dog.

The video begins with the moment the woman finds the panther and brings it home to care for. As it continues to grow, she comes to the realization that the creature is, indeed, a black panther. The video also highlights the special bond between the woman, the panther, and her dog.

This captivating video was posted on Instagram by the user @factmayor and originally uploaded by @luna_the_pantera. It was shared on September 21.

Since being shared, it has amassed over 9.1 million views and more than 14 lakh likes, along with numerous comments expressing astonishment and admiration.

Here's what some social media users had to say about the woman and the panther:

One user commented, "The poor baby wouldn't have made it if she hadn't picked it up."

Another user remarked, "Thank goodness it was raised with a dog; it learned the 'good boi' protocols."

"Bless you for bringing up Luna. I hope the three of you live a very happy life together," a third user posted.

A fourth user humorously added, "Imagine breaking into a house, thinking the worst you could find is a guard dog, and then you come face to face with a panther.