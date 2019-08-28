TV Presenter Gets Showered By Sprinklers During Hilarious Live Broadcast

A television presenter has gone viral online for soldiering on in the face of difficulties - namely, sprinklers soaking him wet as he finished his report. Russian football presenter Evgeniy Evnevich was in the middle of a live broadcast from Moscow's VEB Arena when ground staff turned on the sprinklers, reports The Sun.

The sound of the approaching spray did not stop him from completing his report.

"I'm going to be wet now, because they've started to water the field," he said, according to Entertainment Nine.

"That's why I will try to speak as fast as I can."

A hilarious video that has gone viral online shows Mr Evnevich getting completely drenched by the sprinklers. The dedicated TV reporter, however, did not let water stand in the way of his job and continued speaking, undeterred.

He was filming a segment for Russia's Match TV about CSKA Moscow player Kristjan Bistrovic, according to Entertainment Nine.

When questioned about why he didn't move, Mr Evnevich joked on Twitter that the light at the spot was good.

In July, Pakistani news anchor Azadar Hussain had gone viral online for reporting from neck-deep water.

