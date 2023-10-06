UK Television Presenter Holly Willoughby Living In Police Protection After Alleged 'Kidnap Plot'

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnap plot.

UK-based television presenter Holly Willoughby has been pulled out of the popular show 'This Morning' on ITV and is under police watch over an alleged threat to kidnap her, Manchester Evening News said quoting the police. The 42-year-old was due to present the programme on October 4, but was withdrawn at the last moment, the outlet further said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged attempt. The police further said that they are treating this as "a credible conspiracy to kidnap Mr Holly".

The Times said the police found "sinister messages" threatening to kidnap and "seriously harm" on the phone of the unnamed man.

"A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation," an Essex police spokesperson said.

"The arrest was made on Wednesday, October 4. He is currently in custody," the spokesperson added.

Ms Willoughby was said to have been told about the arrest before she was due to go on air, the outlet further said.

She was said to be "distraught" after finding out about the reported kidnapping plan and was taken out of the programme as a result.

A round-the-clock police guard had been posted outside Ms Willoughby's London home, where she lives with her husband and children.

Ms Willoughby was born in Brighton, East Sussex. She worked as a model before starting her stint in television.

She married Dan Baldwin, co-founder of Hungry Bear Media in August 2007. They live in Barnes, London and have two sons and a daughter.