Pakistani Journalist Reports From Neck-Deep Water In Viral Video

A journalist has gone viral online for reporting live from neck-deep floodwaters in Pakistan. Azadar Hussain, who works for news channel GTV, was reporting on recent flooding in the Kot Chatta region of central Pakistan when he waded into the water. According to Euro News, he did so to explain the hardships local population experienced after six days of rain led to major flooding.

The video was shared on GTV's YouTube channel on July 25, where it has been viewed over 1.4 lakh times. It has also been shared widely on social media.

The video shows Mr Hussain standing in neck-deep water, only his head and microphone visible. In his report, he explains that floodwaters from the Indus had covered acres of agricultural land.

Many on social media have praised Mr Hussain's work ethic. Others have criticised the news channel for potentially putting their reporter in danger.

This is another level kudos to this man????????????

His dedication is beyond words — Priyanka Patel (@Priyanka21594) July 27, 2019

That's dedication to your job. — Random Thoughts (@SyedDaniyalAhm1) July 27, 2019

???? such reporting needs to be discouraged.. he can drown... wats wrong with media.. — hi khan (@DrHinaKhan7) July 28, 2019

According to the Independent, dozens of people have been killed and injured in flash floods since the beginning of monsoon season in Pakistan this month.

