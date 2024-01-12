Run An Irish Island This Summer And Get Paid While Living Off The Grid

A beautiful view of Great Blasket Island.

Great Blasket Island Caretaker: Imagine being offered a chance to live on a stunning Irish island, all expenses covered-a dream job, right? However, there's a significant catch that might make many think twice about accepting this seemingly perfect offer.

Great Blasket Island is looking for a duo for a caretaker role. On its website, the island authorities wrote, "Hello! We are looking for the next duo to run the Great Blasket Island coffee shop and overnight accommodation."

The island, with its breathtaking scenery, seal colony, and prehistoric sites, is a picturesque paradise. However, the role comes with more than just enjoying the views. As the caretaker, you'll be responsible for managing the island, running its cafe, and hosting guests in four nearby holiday cottages. While the stunning surroundings make it a unique opportunity, the job involves active participation in the island's operations, providing a blend of responsibilities and natural beauty for those up to the task.

Even though specific salary details are not provided, the job seems to demand considerable effort. Duties include welcoming overnight guests, serving tea and coffee, and meeting the daily needs of the establishments. While compensation is offered, the emphasis is evidently on addressing the operational requirements of the island. This hints at a role that necessitates commitment and active participation in tasks related to hospitality and service.According to the website, the caretaker's day starts with setting up the coffee shop and cleaning the bathrooms before guests even arrive. Then, at 10 am, the tidal wave of checkouts hits, and you'll be in deep clean mode for 3 hours to make those cottages sparkle for new visitors. After a quick refuel at 1 pm, the coffee shop roars back to life, serving thirsty day trippers. Then, as the tide allows, new guests roll in, needing check-ins. Finally, around 5 pm, you can close the coffee shop doors, but your work isn't over. Now, you'll clean, restock, and prep the shop for the next day's rush. Remember, this island gets busy, so buckle up for an intense and rewarding experience with limited resources.

What are the living conditions like on the island?

Staff will sleep above the coffee shop, share the main bedroom (hence why we are looking for a couple), and use the coffee shop kitchen and toilets as their own. There is a stove that can be lit in the evening; any laundry will be collected and washed on the mainland; and food shops will be delivered daily. During the busier months-June, July, and August-we get one or two voluntary helpers who will sleep in the second upstairs bedroom.

The job opportunity spans from April to October 2024 for the initial couple. To assist during the busier months of June, July, and August, a potential third and fourth volunteer will be selected to reside in the second bedroom.