Rs 52,000 For Unfurnished Room: X Post Sparks Discussion About Mumbai's Soaring Rent

Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities in India for accommodation rentals, with prices going through the roof. The high cost of living often sparks a discussion on social media, and now, one recent X post has done the same. Taking to the micro-blogging site, user Ohshin Bhat shared a listing for a two-room rental in Mumbai's Parel region. She said she was looking for a female flatmate to occupy the "unfurnished" master bedroom. The apartment comes with a breathtaking view, a gym, a jogging track and good amenities. The rent? Only Rs 52,000 per month.

"hey guys, im looking for a female flatmate(to join me in 2bhk) in parel. its an unfurnished master bedroom and the rent is 52k, comes with gym, jogging track and good amenities. the view is breathtaking, as its a higher floor. preferably aged 20-25," Ms Bhat wrote on X while sharing a few photos of the apartment.

hey guys, im looking for a female flatmate(to join me in 2bhk) in parel. its an unfurnished master bedroom and the rent is 52k, comes with gym, jogging track and good amenities. the view is breathtaking, as its a higher floor. preferably aged 20-25. pic.twitter.com/lSZyBLXng2 — ohshin (@ohshinbhat) April 16, 2025

Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral, leaving social media users stunned by the asking price for an unfurnished room. At first, many wondered whether the X user had accidentally shared the rent for the entire flat instead of just one unfurnished room. However, in the comments section, Ms Bhat clarified that the rent for the entire apartment is Rs 1 Lakh per month.

Reacting to the whopping price, one user wrote, "Mumbai's real estate costing is actually insane. You can get a house like this in Ghaziabad for like 15-20K. The rent is absolutely nuts."

"52k is f***ing too much for rent yaar... The highest I've ever paid was 14k for a 2 bhk... this is too expensive... Take a bow... Big salute to people like you," expressed another.

"You can get this type of flat in Lucknow for 10-12 k and in remote areas it's even less. And in remote new construction they provide all such facilities gym , spa wagerah under 20k (2 bhk) Mumbai prices are insane !!" commented a third user.

"This costly that too in parel. Move to Navi Mumbai, atleast you will get to breathe fresh air," suggested one user. "52k for this concrete box. Real state market in india is literally scam," said another.

