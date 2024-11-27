"Role Of Therapist": Bizarre Childhood Story Question On Internship Application Sparks Online Debate

A bizarre twist in the internship application process has taken the internet by storm. A company requested applicants to divulge a personal childhood story in a Google Form, leaving many questioning the relevance of such a query.

A screenshot of the form, captioned, "I just want an internship, man," was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the user @WhysBlud.

"Tell me a story from childhood that has shaped your values," reads one of the questions on the Google Forms for an internship application.

See the post here:

I just want an internship man pic.twitter.com/X3eEq0NKm4 — 🦔 (@WhysBlud) November 21, 2024

The viral post has clocked over 13.7 million views and has triggered an array of reactions from internet users.

A user wrote, "If you're applying somewhere and they use a Google form I promise it is not gonna be good anyway."

"I would make ChatGPT write this too," another user wrote on X.

"Next, tell a traumatic story from your childhood that shows your ability to overcome challenges," the third user wrote.

The fourth user commented, "Reminds me of MBA 1st year. Why the hell do L'Oreal or Nivea or Mondelez want to know about my childhood experiences that have shaped my values? What insight could they possibly gather from this? Do they even read responses from 300+ applicants from 20+ colleges?"

"Not Google Forms trying to assume the role of therapist," the fifth user wrote.