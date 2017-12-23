Rohit Sharma's Post About Wife After 35-Ball Century Is Just The Sweetest

In an Instagram post complete with a selfie of himself and his wife, here's what Rohit said:
Aww... isn't that just the sweetest? Well, Instagram sure thinks so. The delightful post has collected over 5.7 lakh 'likes' since being posted. Several Instagram followers of the cricketer have shared their comments on the post.
"Hit man with his lucky charm #cutecouple," says one Instagram user. "You both are looking awesome together," says another.
It seems Rohit's special knock could be a gift for his wife who celebrated her birthday on December 21. Here's what he shared:
Generally if it's someone's birthday you'll go try and be with them but that's not the case with my Mrs, poor thing always travels to me on occasions and makes sure the travel time is well spent, very lucky to have a wife like her. Happy birthday love @ritssajdeh- Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 20, 2017
Rohit Sharma recently also scored his third ODI double hundred, becoming the first cricketer to ever do so. What's interesting to note is that the record-breaking performance coincided with his second marriage anniversary. Rohit dedicated the knock to his wife.
"I'm happy my wife is here with me on this special day. I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength. She has always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having them around is always special," Rohit said during the post-match press conference.
Touched by all the love pouring in! It still feels like a dream. I'm just happy to have been able to register a win for our team and make our special day a little more special for the Mrs- Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 14, 2017
Aww... you guys!
