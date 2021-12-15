'Rizwan Please Adopt Me': Fan's Banner During Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Goes Viral

Pakistan vs West Indies: A woman cheers for Mohammad Rizwan during the second T20I

Mohammad Rizwan has been among the the standout performers in the ongoing Twenty20 international three-match series between Pakistan and West Indies. The year 2021, in fact, has been a dream year for the Pakistan opener - Rizwan has scored 1,201 T20I runs in 27 matches at an average of 75.06, including 11 fifties and a century that is the most by any player in the format history. Keeping these impressive stats in mind, it was perhaps not altogether surprising to see a young fan cheering for the cricketer during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies yesterday. What was surprising -- and amusing -- was the banner with which she cheered on Mohammad Rizwan.

A photo that is being widely circulated online shows the woman holding up a placard that reads "Rizwan please adopt me". She was photographed wearing a green jersey and a huge smile on her face during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Social media users were ticked pink on seeing the hilarious banner, and amused reactions poured in on Twitter after the picture began to gain popularity.

Twitter users even managed to identify the fan as a woman named Eman

HAAHAHAHA YES — eman (@exharrie) December 14, 2021

This is not the first time a hilarious banner displayed at a cricket match has gone viral online. In September, a fan who attended the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stole the spotlight with a banner that read "My wife did not allow me to wear my CSK jersey."