Riders In UK Get Stuck At 235-Feet After Rollercoaster Malfunction

In a nightmarish incident, riders were left stranded at the top of the Big One ride in Blackpool Pleasure Beach, UK, after it seemingly malfunctioned on its climb up. According to DailyStar, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Thrillseekers explained that the carriage of the rollercoaster came to stop towards the top of the 235-feet ride.

It is to mention that Big One was the tallest and the steepest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994. It can be seen from across the Fylde coast due to its height and prominence on Blackpool's skyline.

According to DailyStar, the apparent malfunction over the weekend left riders on the iconic rollercoaster stranded at the very top of its terrifying steep drop. Riders reportedly said that after the ride stopped mid-way, people started walking up the coaster using the stairs at the side to get access to the carriage. No one was injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time passengers have gotten stuck on a ride at the park. Earlier this month, riders at Carowinds amusement park in the US were left hanging upside down for nearly 45 minutes after a rollercoaster stopped working mid-way. Carowinds amusement park released a statement saying that the park's maintenance team responded quickly and at no time were the guests in danger. The statement added that all guests were returned safely to the station and unloaded within 30 minutes.

A few days back, another theme park accident saw screaming children plummeting 30-feet from a water slide. Astonishing footage was captured on video, which showed kids at an amusement park in Indonesia fall to the hard ground below. Out of 16 people who were trapped inside the slide, eight of them were taken to a nearby hospital, and three of those suffered broken bones. The water park, located in Surabaya city, reportedly said that the accident happened because the ride had worn out and weakened over time.