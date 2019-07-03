Rider Stranded 55 Feet In The Air After Power Failure

A rider was stuck 55 feet in the air after the ride lost power.

A rider was rescued from 55 feet in the air at an amusement park in Florida after the ride lost power. The Bay County Fire Rescue responded to the incident on Front Beach after receiving reports that a rider was trapped on "The Vomatron" ride on Sunday. Sharing pictures from the scene on Twitter, they wrote that their crew managed to rescue the rider, who was "shaken" from the ordeal but fine otherwise.

Pictures from the incident show the rider stuck in an almost-horizontal position in the air.

"Crews rescued a rider from an amusement ride after the ride lost power. The rider was stuck 55 feet up," Bay County Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

"Ladder 1 was put to good use by firefighters & we are happy to report the rider, though shaken, is fine," they added, also sharing pictures of the ladder truck that was used in the rescue.

An unusual rescue for #BCFR today! Crews rescued a rider from an amusement ride after the ride lost power. The rider was stuck 55 feet up.



Ladder 1 was put to good use by firefighters & we are happy to report the rider, though shaken, is fine.



📸 credit: Captain G. Moschella pic.twitter.com/jzevG9fxtc — Bay County FL EM (@BayCountyEM) June 30, 2019

Nobody was injured in the incident.

This is not the first time that amusement park rides have malfunctioned and trapped their riders. Last year, a 5-year-old boy in China was left dangling from his neck 130 feet above the ground after he slipped from an amusement park ride. Fortunately, he was rescued with only minor injuries.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability