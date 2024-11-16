Revolutionary Or Deceptive? China's Robotic Fish Raise Eyebrows

A life-size robotic whale shark has stirred controversy at China's Xiaomeisha Sea World. While the aquarium's reopening has drawn crowds, the artificial creature has left some visitors feeling duped and outraged, especially considering the hefty 230 yuan (Rs 2680) entry fee, according to the South China Morning Post.

Videos circulating online depict a life-size robotic whale shark gliding through the waters of Xiaomeisha Sea World in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, following its reopening in October. Some visitors expressed dissatisfaction and sought compensation on the aquarium's page on Dazhong Dianping, the restaurant and review service operated by Meituan, as per SCMP.

One commenter stated, "I cannot believe the whale shark is fake. It's outrageous to charge over 200 yuan for a ticket."

Another visitor threatened to "report the place and have it shut down" due to the counterfeit whale shark. Conversely, some supported the aquarium's approach.

A self-proclaimed cyberpunk enthusiast remarked on Xiaohongshu: "It's a wonderful alternative to showcase large marine creatures without imprisoning them in a tank. Rather than obscuring the whale shark's true identity from visitors, the aquarium should embrace this opportunity to educate the public on the importance of animal protection."

This is not the first instance of a Chinese aquarium utilising a robotic whale shark in place of a living one. A similar robot made its debut at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in 2022.