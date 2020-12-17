Retweets Are Back And Twitter Users Can't Keep Calm. See Funniest Memes

"Our goal with prompting QTs (instead of Retweets) was to encourage more thoughtful amplification," said Twitter.

Twitter is switching back to its old retweeting system and users couldn't be happier.

Retweets are back to normal and Twitter users couldn't be happier. Earlier this year, microblogging platform Twitter changed its retweeting system, showing users the 'Quote Tweet' prompt when they tried to retweet a post. The new system encouraged users to quote tweets and add their own comments, rather than simply 'retweeting' or sharing someone else's post. The change was first implemented in October ahead of the US Presidential Election and drew a fair bit of criticism from users, but it has now been reversed.

In a statement released at the time, Twitter had said they hoped the new retweeting rules would "increase the likelihood that people add their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation". 

"We don't believe that this happened, in practice," Twitter admitted in a series of tweets shared Thursday. "The use of Quote Tweets increased, but 45% of them included single-word affirmations and 70% had less than 25 characters."

The company is now changing retweets back to the way they were in a move that has been warmly welcomed by users. News of the reversal has led to a number of memes and jokes flooding the microblogging platform. Take a look at the funniest memes welcoming the change in retweets:

The demand for an edit button has still not been met

Here's how Twitter users reacted

Artists on Twitter were among those most vocal in criticism of the quote-tweet system, claiming that quote-tweeting took attention away from their artwork. Take a look at how they welcomed the rule reversal:

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.

