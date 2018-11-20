Rescuers Looking For Owner Of Mysterious Bedazzled Pigeon

The search is still underway for Rhinestone Pigeon aka Liberace's owner.

A lot of us look at pigeons less than fondly - but clearly not all of us. A bird shelter in Arizona, USA, is looking for the owner of a pigeon found wearing a rhinestone-covered vest. The bird, now nicknamed 'rhinestone bird' and 'Liberace', was given to the Fallen Feathers rescue and rehabilitation facility for birds in Phoenix.

According to local reports, the pigeon was found by a woman in Glendale, wearing a blingy flight suit.

The woman said he wouldn't fly away and she was afraid an animal would eat him, so she turned in the bedazzled bird to Judy Kieran - the founder of Fallen Feathers.

The bedazzled bird received instant online fame once Judy shared his picture on Facebook a week ago, in hopes of tracing his owner. Comments quickly flooded in, ranging from 'fabulous' to 'fancy' to 'rhinestone birdy'.

"Looks like it's maybe El Chapo's pigeon with that fancy gold encrusted vest," wrote one person in the comments section. "You have to name him Elvis!!!" joked another.

In fact, the lost bird received so much attention that Judy shared some better pictures later.

(We must say he's a fabulous bird)

"Apparently he did belong to somebody, because he does keep going to cages and being as friendly as he is, he's missing his home," said Judy.

