Reddit User's Critical Comparison Of Gurugram and Bengaluru Divides Internet: "If I Had To Choose..."

A social media user recently compared life in Gurugram and Bengaluru, sparking a debate on which city is safer, cleaner and more livable. "I've had the chance to live in both Gurgaon (Gurugram) and Bangalore, and I want to share my honest experience of how the two cities compare in terms of infrastructure and livability," the user wrote. According to the user, Bengaluru edges out Gurugram in terms of livability and infrastructure.

The user has compared the cities on key parameters like safety, cleanliness, infrastructure and public transport.

Safety: The user said that when it comes to safety, Bengaluru is safer, with less street-level intimidation and crime compared to Gurugram.

"It feels safer compared to Gurgaon. Law and order are better, and people are more likely to raise their voices against problems," the user claimed.

Cleanliness: Bengaluru has a better civic sense and cleaner surroundings, unlike Gurugram, which struggles with garbage management.

"You don't see the kind of garbage-filled areas like in Gurgaon. People in Bangalore have better civic sense, and there's more collective effort to keep surroundings clean," the user claimed.

Infrastructure: Gurugram's roads are plagued with potholes, even near luxury apartments, while Bengaluru's roads are relatively better, though not perfect.

"What's more shocking is that even in front of luxury apartments worth Rs 20 crores, you'll find broken roads, garbage, and open drains," the user wrote.

Public Transport: Gurugram's bus stand is in poor condition, contrasting with Bengaluru's more established public transport system.

"The bus stand in Gurgaon is in terrible shape. Honestly, it doesn't even look like a proper bus stand, which is shocking for a city that claims to be a "Millennium City," the user noted.

"If I had to choose, I'd say Bangalore is way ahead of Gurgaon in terms of livability and infrastructure. Gurgaon has shiny high-rises and luxury cars, but that's just a facade hiding broken roads, garbage, crime, and neglect. Bangalore, despite its population challenges, feels more organized, safer, and citizen-driven," the user wrote as verdict.

Social media reaction

The post sparked a debate in the comment section with some Redditors disagreeing, citing Gurgaon's proximity to Delhi and other advantages. Others highlighted Bengaluru's traffic issues and questioned its road conditions.

"Had for good 3yrs travelled to Noida daily from Gurgaon pre Covid all thanks to the metro. Wake me up when travelling across 2 satelite cities in 60 INR becomes a reality in BLR," one user wrote.

"I am living in bangalore. I would love to live in Delhi /Gurgaon...if it was not so polluted. Except the air pollution...the infra and roads in Delhi are world class. Bangalore doesn't have proper roads except the airport road from Hebbal to airport," another user said.

"Where did you see roads in good condition in Bangalore, no road here is without potholes. It is a death trap," a third user wrote.