Reddit CEO Calls TikTok 'Fundamentally Parasitic'. How TikTok Responded

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has called TikTok a "fundamentally parasitic" app.

TikTok may be a sensation among millennials but Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman has rather caustic views about the viral app.

According to TechCrunch, during a panel discussion at ''Social 2030'' event with former public policy executive Elliot Schrage and former Facebook VP of Product Sam Lessin, Huffman said, "Maybe I'm going to regret this, but I can't even get to that level of thinking with them.

"Because I look at that app as so fundamentally parasitic, that it's always listening, the fingerprinting technology they use is truly terrifying, and I could not bring myself to install an app like that on my phone," he is quoted as saying.

He went on to say, "I actively tell people, ''Don't install that spyware on your phone''," the report added.

Responding to the comments, a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch: "These are baseless accusations made without a shred of evidence,".