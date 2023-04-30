Red Fort To Kailash Temple: Viral Twitter Thread Shows Monuments Printed On Indian Currency Notes

The Red Fort is shown on the back of the Rs 500 note.

Most of us have moved to online modes of payment in the past couple of years. However, there is a different feeling when one holds a currency note- maybe it's the texture or maybe it is the physical presence of what is deemed as money that holds more significance in our lives. If one takes a close look at the currency notes, one will notice that the notes also exhibit glimpses into a country's cultural and historical heritage. Our currency notes feature images of India's famous monuments and landmarks. This was brought to light by an internet user who posted a thread exploring the historical sites printed on the notes.

A Twitter user, who has the handle Desi Thug, shared the same. "Historical Monuments and Events Printed on Indian Currency Notes," he said in the post. He shared a Rs 10 currency note which features the Sun Temple in Konark against the backdrop of the temple. As per UNESCO, it is a monumental representation of the sun god Surya's chariot and its 24 wheels are decorated with symbolic designs and it is led by a team of six horses. It was built in the 13th century.

Historical Monuments and Events Printed on Indian Currency Notes



1. Konark Mandir - 10 Rs Note pic.twitter.com/NWkdxk9pky — Desi Thug (@desi_thug1) April 28, 2023

The next post features the Kailash Temple in Ellora, which is depicted on a Rs 20 currency note. The temple is one of the largest rock-cut temples in the country and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Hampi Stone Chariot is seen on the fluorescent blue Rs 50 note while the Rs 100 currency note depicts Rani Ki Vav, located in Gujarat. The stepwell was built in 1063 by Rani Udayamati of the Chaulukya Dynasty.

The user also pointed out that the famous Sanchi Stupa, located in Madhya Pradesh, is printed on the backside of a Rs 200 currency note. It was built by Emperor Ashoka in the third century BC. Meanwhile, the Red Fort is shown on the back of the Rs 500 note.

Concluding the post, the user added that the largest Indian denomination note, Rs 2000, does not feature a monument but a landmark event. The magenta note shows the Mangalyaan, India's first successful Mars mission.

7. Mangalayaan - 2000 Rs Note pic.twitter.com/HTOMIm6ILg — Desi Thug (@desi_thug1) April 28, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.7 million views and 22,000 likes.

"We need scientists / mathematicians: Kalam,CV Raman, Ramanujam, Bhabha & Sarabhai on our currency," said a user.

A second person said, "Fantastic stuff! I so look forward to content like this!"

"Loved the way images are captured," added another person.

"Interesting!!" remarked a user.