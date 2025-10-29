"Recently Had A Breakup": Gurgaon-Based CEO Shares Employee's Honest Leave Request, Internet Reacts

The way Gen Z navigates through their personal and professional life often becomes a topic of discussion on social media. Recently, Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating in Gurugram, sparked a similar conversation by sharing a screenshot of a leave request mail and saying, "Gen Z doesn't do filters!"

In his post, Singh showed a refreshingly honest leave request from an employee.

The employee's email read: "I recently had a breakup and haven't been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I'm working from home today, so I'd like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th."

Singh described it as the "most honest leave application" he has ever received.

Also Read | Astronomers Stunned By Three Earth-Sized Planets In Distant Unique Planetary System

See the post here:

Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn't do filters! pic.twitter.com/H0J27L5EsE — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) October 28, 2025

The candid email sparked a conversation about the evolving dynamics of workplace culture, particularly among Gen Z employees. One user asked in the comment section, "The main question is, did you grant the leave?"

"Leave approved, instantly," Singh replied.

Also Read | Google Says Claims About Gmail Security Breach Impacting Millions Of Users "False"

"I would approve it immediately; honesty plus a situation that affects their ability to work. You can tell they make a good employee with only 2 sentence's. I see you approved it too, you are a good boss man! Cheers!" one user wrote.

"Rooting for this young man - I know it's a guy for sure, b/c he didn't process it 6 months in advance," one user jokingly wrote.

One user compared Gen Z with Millennials and replied with sarcasm. "Gen Z breaks up and applies for leave. Millennials broke down, cried in the washroom, and still met deadlines. Gen Z treat HR like their therapist and Outlook like a diary."

"Next mail: 'Sir, Mercury is in retrograde, need WFH till it sorts itself out.'" he added.