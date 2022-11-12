'Reach Out To Us': Indian Executive Offers Jobs To Those Fired By Twitter And Meta

Dream11 co-founder Harish Jain.

Twitter and Meta saw one of the biggest tech layoffs this year, which the companies said was necessitated by soaring costs and a weak advertising market. In the face of decades-high inflation and swiftly rising interest rates, the economic boom that increased the value of tech businesses, seems to have collapsed this year. Other companies like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet have all slowed or paused hiring. As per a Bloomberg report, such accelerating and approaching levels observed in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amidst all this, there are a lot of Indians who are stuck in the United States holding H-1B visas. As per the existing norms, they are now on a 60-day deadline with their immigration status under threat. Finding a new job for these fired employees is extremely important to maintain their immigration status.

As a ray of sunshine for these Indians, an Indian CEO has offered to help those fired by the big tech firms. Dream11 co-founder Harish Jain took to Twitter to these people. Mr Jain said in his on November 7 tweet, "With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!"

With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (1/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022

He added that his company is profitable and financially stable. "If you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies in," he continued.

Mr Jain added, "Fantasy Sports, NFTs, Sports OTT, FinTech, Sports Experiences etc (@Dream11, @rariohq, @FanCode, @DreamSetGo_Co ) who are constantly looking for great talent, specially with leadership experience in Design, Product & Tech!"

Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform, which allows users to create fantasy teams in sports like cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, rugby etc, which is then converted to points based on real life gameplay.

