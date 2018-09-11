Rat Pulls Fire Alarm, Forces Washington Building Evacuation. And It's All On Film

The fire alarm rat has left the Internet amused (Representational Image)

Every once in a while, in the middle of an ordinary life, the Internet gives you a video that is sure to make your day, week and month better. Sunday was one such day, when NBC Washington managed to acquire security footage of a moment that is sure to go down as legendary in rodent history - the footage of a rascally rat pulling a fire alarm that forced the evacuation of a whole building in Washington DC.

The video shows the large rat climbing up a metal rail and then leaping onto the fire alarm mounted on the wall, pulling down its lever and setting off the alarm. Watch the video below:

A rat pulled a fire alarm in D.C., causing the evacuation of an entire condo building.https://t.co/np5ko0flFNpic.twitter.com/e2qLFZWfxL - NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 9, 2018

NBC Washington reports that the rat pulling the fire alarm forced residents to evacuate the condo building. It was only later, when someone checked the security footage, that they realise what had happened.

Since being shared online on Sunday, the video has collected over 15,000 views on Facebook alone, and people can't seem to get enough of it. On Twitter, amused reactions to the video were even curated into their own Twitter Moment last night.

Here's how people are reacting to the video:

I'm so glad there's footage of this https://t.co/ksDLbqMpEg - Darin McKenna (@DarinMcKenna) September 10, 2018

We don't know the back-story - Rokey (@rokeypdx) September 10, 2018

Stop acting like you've never seen a rat pull a fire alarm https://t.co/N3lviMTeN4 - shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 10, 2018

I've made the strategic decision to start sucking up to our rat overlords now https://t.co/87CovgRB4V - Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) September 10, 2018



Move over pizza rat - seems like the Internet has a new rodent to look up to.