Rare Video Of A Moose Shedding Its Antlers Leave Internet Stunned

A rare video showing a moose shedding its antlers is going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Facebook by user Tyra Bogert. It showed a moose stopping in a perfect camera view, and pausing for a moment before shaking its body like a dog and dropping its antlers from its head.

"This was cool to get on video! Moose dropping antlers at my house!" Ms Bogert wrote in the caption of the post, which has garnered more than 316,000 views and over 3,700 likes.

According to the New York Post, the video was shot in Alaska. It showed the moose's antlers popping right off its head. It also showed the animal appearing to be startled by the loss and quickly running away.

Internet users were quick to react to the video. "Pretty cool I didn't know they fell of that quick lol," wrote one user. "Wow!!! That's was so neat!" said another.

A third Facebook user commented, "That's the coolest thing I've seen." A fourth added, "Wow! Sooooo cool I'm very jealous."

Speaking to the outlet, Ms Bogert said that she was staying at her sister's house when she got the notification from her Ring camera about motion at her front door. She immediately opened it, following which she witnessed the moose shedding its antlers in real-time.

Ms Bogert revealed that the antlers measured about 50 inches across. She said that she is now going to mount the antlers on one of their walls.

Meanwhile, according to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, moose shed their antlers after mating season. Only male moose have antlers and their growth is regulated by testosterone.

