Rapper DMX Plays His Own Song To Judge, Manages To Reduce His Jail Time He still has to serve a one year sentence

DMX was in court for tax evasion.



The rapper's defence attorney, Murray Richman, played the track "Slippin'" to the courtroom, saying that it showed how DMX's difficult childhood meant he wasn't prepared for the responsibility that came with having a lot of money.



"His life experiences were horrible. I've heard terrible tales, but I've never heard such horrible upbringing as this," said Mr Richman, according to



However, DMX still had to face the music for what the judge termed a 'brazen and blatant' crime.



It will not be his first time in jail. In 2015, he spent six months in prison in for failing to pay child support, besides various other shorter jail spells for offences ranging from drug possession to dangerous driving.



