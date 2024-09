Joe Biden's son, Hunter, pleaded guilty Thursday to all nine tax charges.

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, pleaded guilty Thursday to all nine tax charges he faced, without reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Before he entered the pleas in a Los Angeles court, US District Judge Mark Scarsi told him he could face up to 15 years in prison along with a $1 million fine.

