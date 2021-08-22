Raksha Bandhan 2021: Heartwarming Ads That Celebrate A Special Bond

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Touching advertisements that are going viral.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most-awaited and widely celebrated festivals in India. While it honours the special relationship between a brother and his sister, it also brings all family members together and is an opportunity to celebrate familial bonds of all kinds. Not one to miss the opportunity, every year, several companies launch new campaigns and advertisements to be a part of Raksha Bandhan celebration, focusing on the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Usually, the advertisements are not only creative and heart-warming but also tend to speak of a larger social message.

For instance, consider the ad campaign by Cadbury, which decided to do “something special” for amputees. The confectionery company collaborated with experts to build low-cost prosthetic hands that can enable the person to feel the touch of everything – even the thread of a rakhi. “This time I'm going to give a big surprise to my sister. She will be very happy,” said Subham, as the video showed his sister tying a rakhi on his prosthetic hand. Cadbury says its aim is to allow other children like Subham to feel the sense of touch with its creation.

Cadbury's Raksha Bandhan ad has received nearly 13 million views on YouTube.

Similarly, another multinational is delivering “love” this Raksha Bandhan. Amazon India's advertisement shows a sister tying a rakhi to her brother and asking him to touch her feet. When he bends to do it, she hits him on his back saying “jeete raho”. And then she offers him kheer, a sweet dish, which he relishes and does not allow her to eat. The sister is then told she had mistakenly poured salt in the dish, instead of sugar. It turns out her brother only wanted to spare her feelings when he told her the dish was delicious and wouldn't allow her to taste it. Both the sister and her brother then hug each other and tear up in this heartwarming ad.

Jewellery brand Tanishq says that this year, it is celebrating sisters-in-law who are “sisters by choice”. A different take on Raksha Bandhan, the advertisement shows two women who “never understood the difference between being sisters and sisters-in-law”, despite being told to set boundaries between them. Clearly, the relevance of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, for human relationships is expanding.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22.