'Politics Joins Rajinikanth' Thalaivar To Float New Party, Tops Twitter

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth announced his political party in front of supporters in Chennai

Top 4 Twitter Trends of India:

1) #RajnikanthPoliticalEntry

2) #Superstar

3) #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry

4) #RajniForTamilNadu

It tells when Rajinikanth sir fights elections, elections will lose ! what a legend — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 31, 2017

Dear Politics, Make way for #Rajnikanth. You know there is nothing Rajini Kant.

Finally Politics joins Rajnikanth #Rajnikanthpoliticalentry#Thalaivar#Rajinipic.twitter.com/HN8Pjvg33m — Ravi P Doshi (@ideazunlimited) December 31, 2017

#PoesGarden will continue to be the power centre of the state! #Thalaivar — Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) December 31, 2017

#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry#SuperStar#Thalaivar Thalaiva Aala re Aala... Apni Kursi Sambhal Baaqi Politics wala — Kunal Mehta (@kunalmehta_mkv) December 31, 2017

First time in history top 4 trends taken by #Thalaivar they don't call him god for nothing! #Respectpic.twitter.com/VmA9DUo7pN — Saahil Krishnani (@saahilkrishnani) December 31, 2017

Why waste time; let #thalaivar swear in, I feel — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) December 31, 2017