'Politics Joins Rajinikanth' Thalaivar To Float New Party, Tops Twitter

Top 4 Twitter Trends of India:

1) #RajnikanthPoliticalEntry

2) #Superstar

3) #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry

4) #RajniForTamilNadu

It tells when Rajinikanth sir fights elections, elections will lose ! what a legend — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 31, 2017

Dear Politics, Make way for #Rajnikanth. You know there is nothing Rajini Kant.

Finally Politics joins Rajnikanth #Rajnikanthpoliticalentry#Thalaivar#Rajinipic.twitter.com/HN8Pjvg33m — Ravi P Doshi (@ideazunlimited) December 31, 2017

#PoesGarden will continue to be the power centre of the state! #Thalaivar — Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) December 31, 2017

#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry#SuperStar#Thalaivar Thalaiva Aala re Aala... Apni Kursi Sambhal Baaqi Politics wala — Kunal Mehta (@kunalmehta_mkv) December 31, 2017

First time in history top 4 trends taken by #Thalaivar they don't call him god for nothing! #Respectpic.twitter.com/VmA9DUo7pN — Saahil Krishnani (@saahilkrishnani) December 31, 2017

Why waste time; let #thalaivar swear in, I feel — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) December 31, 2017

After months of will he, won't he, megastar Rajinikanth finally made his long-anticipated plunge into politics with the announcement of his political party this morning. "I will come into politics, I will do my duty," Thalaivar announced in front of hundreds of jubilant supporters at Chennai's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. Thrilled fans took to the streets breaking into song and dance to express their joy on the news. On social media too, Thalaivar's entry into politics has caused a frenzy of sorts among fans and followers. Fan pages have been bubbling with activity since the announcement and top trends on Twitter are occupied by the news of Rajiniknath finally joining politics.And some don't even want to wait for the elections...The political developments in Tamil Nadu come after the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's death last December which appeared to have left a political vacuum in the state. Rajinikanth's entry into the political arena comes after hinting it for months, including in May when he said, "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow"."Ultimate Boss" Rajinikanth said that he will field candidates for all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The 67-year-old Tamil cinema legend also said that if his party comes to power and fails to fulfill its promises within three years, they will resign.Click for more trending news