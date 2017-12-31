'Politics Joins Rajinikanth' Thalaivar To Float New Party, Tops Twitter

Here are some of the best tweets on his Rajinikanth's announcement:
Top 4 Twitter Trends of India:— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 31, 2017
1) #RajnikanthPoliticalEntry
2) #Superstar
3) #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry
4) #RajniForTamilNadu
It tells when Rajinikanth sir fights elections, elections will lose ! what a legend
When politics joins @superstarrajini saaaar! Hope his political stint is much like his movies - a BLOCKBUSTER! #RajinikanthPoliticalEntry#Thalaivar#SuperstarRajinikanth#YouOpposeYouDiepic.twitter.com/y9HtH9MJ00— Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) December 31, 2017
Dear Politics, Make way for #Rajnikanth. You know there is nothing Rajini Kant.— Ravi P Doshi (@ideazunlimited) December 31, 2017
Finally Politics joins Rajnikanth #Rajnikanthpoliticalentry#Thalaivar#Rajinipic.twitter.com/HN8Pjvg33m
#PoesGarden will continue to be the power centre of the state! #Thalaivar— Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) December 31, 2017
#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry#SuperStar#Thalaivar Thalaiva Aala re Aala... Apni Kursi Sambhal Baaqi Politics wala— Kunal Mehta (@kunalmehta_mkv) December 31, 2017
First time in history top 4 trends taken by #Thalaivar they don't call him god for nothing! #Respectpic.twitter.com/VmA9DUo7pN— Saahil Krishnani (@saahilkrishnani) December 31, 2017
And some don't even want to wait for the elections...
Why waste time; let #thalaivar swear in, I feel— Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) December 31, 2017
#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry— Ramesh T (@hereiam_hi) December 31, 2017
Okay, my vote for #Thalaivar
The political developments in Tamil Nadu come after the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's death last December which appeared to have left a political vacuum in the state. Rajinikanth's entry into the political arena comes after hinting it for months, including in May when he said, "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow".
"Ultimate Boss" Rajinikanth said that he will field candidates for all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The 67-year-old Tamil cinema legend also said that if his party comes to power and fails to fulfill its promises within three years, they will resign.
