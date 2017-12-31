"Politics Joins Rajinikanth" Thalaivar To Float New Party, Tops Twitter

Fan pages have been bubbling with activity since Rajinikanth announcement his own political party and top trends on Twitter are occupied by the news of Thalaivar's entry into politics.

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth announced his political party in front of supporters in Chennai

New Delhi:  After months of will he, won't he, megastar Rajinikanth finally made his long-anticipated plunge into politics with the announcement of his political party this morning. "I will come into politics, I will do my duty," Thalaivar announced in front of hundreds of jubilant supporters at Chennai's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. Thrilled fans took to the streets breaking into song and dance to express their joy on the news. On social media too, Thalaivar's entry into politics has caused a frenzy of sorts among fans and followers. Fan pages have been bubbling with activity since the announcement and top trends on Twitter are occupied by the news of Rajiniknath finally joining politics.

Here are some of the best tweets on his Rajinikanth's announcement:
 
And some don't even want to wait for the elections...
 
The political developments in Tamil Nadu come after the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's death last December which appeared to have left a political vacuum in the state. Rajinikanth's entry into the political arena comes after hinting it for months, including in May when he said, "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow".

"Ultimate Boss" Rajinikanth said that he will field candidates for all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The 67-year-old Tamil cinema legend also said that if his party comes to power and fails to fulfill its promises within three years, they will resign.

