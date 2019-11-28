Rajasthan Teacher Suspended For Performing 'Nagin' Dance

Three teachers were filmed performing the 'nagin' dance during a training camp.

A government schoolteacher has been suspended for performing the 'nagin' dance during a training programme organised for teachers. The incident took place 10 days ago in Jalore, Rajasthan, reports Free Press Journal. Footage from the training camp shows three teachers dancing, reportedly during a break. One of them is the master trainer who had been sent to conduct the training.

After the video went viral online, one of the teachers was suspended on Wednesday. The other two have been issued show-cause notices.

"We have suspended a teacher who organised the dance and have issued show-cause notices to two others as they are new recruits and may not be aware of the rules. There is no harm in organising dance and playful activities, but a code of conduct should be maintained," said Jalore district education officer Ashok Roeshwal to the Times Of India.

However, some teachers in the department have objected to the suspension order. "They were just enjoying with other teachers during the break time," one teacher said to the Times Of India. What's vulgar or harmful in this? Can't a government employee have a good time with colleagues? This is not justified."