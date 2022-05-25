Raccoon Stuck Headfirst After Chewing Through Roof Caught In Photo

The raccoon was nursing and was "desperate" to get back to her babies.

An animal shelter in California, US, recently directed a resident on how they can remove a raccoon that managed to get itself stuck headfirst after it chewed through a roof. Taking to Facebook, the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter informed that Wildlife Emergency Services received the call on Monday regarding the stuck animal. They even shared a photo which showed half of the raccoon's body sticking out of the roof of a house in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"Knowing that time was critical, [Wildlife Emergency Services] instructed the citizen how to push the raccoon through the hole so it wouldn't suffocate," the caption of the post stated.

Speaking to Newsweek, Rebecca Dmytryk, the founder and CEO of Wildlife Emergency Services, informed that it is not common for raccoons to try to dig or chew through roofs. However, in this case, as the raccoon was nursing, she was “desperate” to get back to her babies that were stuck inside.

Also Read | UK Man Surrenders To Police Over Duckling Hit-And-Run Incident

Ms Dmytryk explained that the homeowner recently had repairs completed, and an attic vent containing the raccoon babies was closed off when the mother raccoon was away from them. “This is her trying to get back to her babies,” she said. Ms Dmytryk also added that she told the homeowners that it was imperative to act quickly to remove the animal before it died from overexerting itself from trying to get to the babies or from heat stress.

Ms Dmytryk said that the homeowner first removed the vents and, with the help of some nearby construction workers, opened up the hole. After 30 minutes, when the hole was completely open, the raccoon dropped.

Now, for the next few days, the homeowners will allow the animal to rest. The wildlife services will then work together to encourage the family to move on using repellants.

"This is a warning to all homeowners and pest control companies, contractors and handymen," Ms Dmytryk said, adding, "Do not close up holes on the outside of the house without taking precautions, making sure there's nothing inside."

Also Read | Zookeeper Has Finger Bitten Off By Lion After Teasing It Through Cage

As per the media outlet, she suggested using tissue paper or a newspaper to lightly block a hole from the outside of the house. Ms Dmytryk also went on to say that even though this case seems like an unusual story, animals will try to find a place to live with their babies, especially if there is a reliable food source and shelter available.