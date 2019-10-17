Python Coils Itself Around Kerala Man's Neck In Horrifying Video

A python coiled itself around Bhuvanachandran Nair's neck on Tuesday morning.

A man in Kerala was rescued from the grip of a nearly 10-foot-long python that coiled itself around his neck. According to The Hindu, 61-year-old Bhuvanachandran Nair came across the snake at around 11 am on Tuesday morning. He, along with other labourers, was clearing bushes near the Neyyar Dam in Thiruvananthapuram when they came across the python and tried to put it in a sack.

Although Mr Nair managed to capture the python, it slithered from his grip and wound itself around his neck, choking him.

A horrifying video, shared by news agency ANI, shows him struggling as the python tightens its grip around his neck.

Fortunately, other labourers at the scene grabbed hold of the python. The video shows the men trying to uncoil the snake from around his neck. It took several seconds before they could free Mr Nair.

#WATCH Kerala: A man was rescued from a python by locals after the snake constricted itself around his neck in Thiruvananthapuram, today. The snake was later handed over to forest officials and released in the forest. pic.twitter.com/uqWm4B6VOT — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

Mr Nair miraculously managed to escape the ordeal with only minor injuries.

Mathrubhumi reports that the snake was handed over to forest officials who arrived at the scene shortly after the rescue. Officials plan to release it deep into the forest after keeping it under observation for two days.

