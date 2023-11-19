Puppy Rescued After Being Trapped For 8 Hours In US Sewer

The incident took place in San Antonio.

A scared puppy was rescued after being trapped in a sever in the United States for eight hours. The incident took place in San Antonio and the puppy was one of the three that fell into an open valve while playing in the front yard of a home, as per a report in the New York Post. The San Antonio Fire Department pulled two puppies to safety, however, they were unable to catch the third one, who had crawled deeper into the sewer line.

The extensive rescue operation began when the department called the San Antonio Water System for help. Using a tiny camera, the personnel found the dog inside the sewer and gently redirected it 200 feet to a sewage opening found across the street.

After nearly eight hours, the pooch, which was named Pipa by the responders was pulled out and rescued.

Before giving Pipa back to its owners, San Antonio Animal Care Services brought her to a nearby veterinarian for an examination. Although the officials stated that there aren't many instances of dogs falling into private sewer systems, they nevertheless advised locals to make sure their clean-out valves are correctly covered.

A few months ago, a four-month-old Labrador dog was rescued by British firefighters after getting its head caught in a wall. The name of the adventurous puppy is Teale, who got stuck in an extractor vent for a tumble dryer in Longtown, Carlisle. Firefighters were able to rescue the four-month-old puppy after the dog's owners summoned emergency services to free it.

Giving details about the incident, the Carlisle East Fire Station stated in a Facebook post, "At 16.15 p.m., Carlisle East was mobilised to a property in Longtown to reports of a young dog with its head stuck in a wall." "In attendance, the crew were greeted by a mischievous 4-month-old labrador puppy called Teale, who had found herself in a predicament by getting her head stuck in an extractor vent for a tumble dryer and was feeling very sorry for herself. Fortunately, crews managed to remove Teale with minimal fuss using small tools, and she was no worse for wear for her ordeal. She was very appreciative, and she rewarded the crew with lots of cuddles and licks!"

