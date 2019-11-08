Pune Maid Flooded With Job Offers After Her Business Card Goes Viral

Geeta Kale with Dhanashree Shinde, who designed her business card.

Geeta Kale, a domestic help in Pune, has been flooded with job offers from all corners of India. The reason - a business card that one of her employers, Dhanashree Shinde, designed for her.

The incredible story of Geeta Kale and Dhanashree Shinde was shared on Facebook by Asmita Javdekar two days ago, where it has gone viral. In her account, Asmita said that Dhanashree came home from work one day to find her maid, whom she calls Geeta Maushi, looking dejected. She had just lost a job, which meant losing out on a monthly income of Rs 4,000.

Dhanashree, Senior Manager, Branding and Marketing at Vilas Javdekar Developers, decided to put her professional experience to good use and designed a business card for Geeta Maushi. "Within twenty four hours, a smart business card was designed and 100 cards printed!" wrote Asmita in her account.

She also shared a picture of the business card, which reads "Geeta Kale, Ghar Kaam Maushi in Bavdhan (Geeta Kale, household help in Bavdhan)." The cheerful blue and green business card lists out the amount that Geeta Maushi would charge for various household chores. Laundry, for example, would cost her employers Rs 800 per month.

The business cards were handed out in their neighbourhood with the help of the society watchman and according to Asmita, this "seemingly small step" led to an "unimaginable reaction!"

She says that the business card became an overnight Internet sensation and Geeta Kale has been fielding job offers since it went viral. "Maushi's phone just hasn't stopped ringing! Job offers have been pouring in from every corner of India."

Dhanashree Shinde and Geeta Kale's story has received over 1,600 'likes' and a ton of comments since being shared online. "Super idea and good decription of job. Very thoughtful," wrote one person. "Excellent work Dhanashri," said another.

