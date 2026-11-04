Promoted In July, Gone Months Later: Former Xbox COO Helen Chiang Addresses Microsoft Exit

Former Xbox Chief Operating Officer Helen Chiang has responded to reports surrounding her sudden departure from Microsoft, rejecting claims that she was dismissed for breaking company policies. In a LinkedIn post titled 'Clarity is Kindness', Chiang said the reports about her exit were inaccurate. She also said that her silence over the past few days should not be seen as acceptance of the claims being made about her.

Chiang's statement comes after reports suggested that Microsoft had terminated her employment over unspecified policy violations. Neither the company nor the reports had publicly explained what the alleged violations involved.

Helen Chiang rejects allegations of misconduct

In her statement, Chiang addressed several rumours about her departure. She denied leaking confidential company information to the media and said she had not spoken to journalists outside interviews approved by the company.

She also rejected suggestions that she had left Microsoft to join a rival business. According to Chiang, she had built strong relationships with the people and teams at Xbox over more than two decades and had always wanted to continue working with them.

The former executive also denied allegations involving discrimination, bullying, harassment, insider trading, embezzlement or other fraudulent activities.

Chiang said she remained proud of both her professional achievements and the way she had treated people during her career.

She also dismissed claims that she had left because she was unhappy about her career progress or had been overlooked for a bigger position.

Promoted to Xbox COO just months before leaving

Chiang's departure has attracted attention because she was promoted to become Xbox's first-ever Chief Operating Officer in July 2026, just a few months before leaving Microsoft.

The appointment was part of a wider restructuring led by Xbox chief executive Asha Sharma. In her new position, Chiang was responsible for bringing together the company's content, hardware, platform and services businesses.

Chiang had spent more than 21 years at Microsoft. She joined the company's gaming business in 2005 and later became one of the key figures behind the growth of the Minecraft franchise.

She joined the Minecraft leadership team in 2014 and held several senior positions during her time with the business.

Former Xbox executive raises concerns over her exit

Although Chiang did not reveal the exact circumstances behind her departure, she raised questions about how the situation had been handled.

She said she had serious concerns about whether the company's standards of fairness and accountability had been applied consistently in her case.

Chiang also said she did not want her departure to be remembered as a story involving incompetence, personal ambition or scandal.

When her exit was announced, Asha Sharma informed employees that Chiang was leaving Microsoft and thanked her for her years of service.

Microsoft declined to discuss the details, describing the matter as an individual personnel issue.

Chiang has not shared the full details of what led to her departure. However, her public statement makes it clear that she disputes the allegations circulating about her exit and believes there is more to the story.