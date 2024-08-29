Professor By Day, Heavy Metal Singer By Night: China Man's Mysterious Double Life

His impressive scholarly record boasts over 80 published papers

Several people lead double lives, where they present one identity or persona to the world while hiding another aspect of themselves. Recently, a 41-year-old professor at Shandong University in eastern China has been revealed as the lead singer of the famous mainland black metal band, Zuriaake. By day, Dr. Liu Yao is a respected academic in materials science, with over 80 published papers to his name. However, by night, he transforms into the lead singer of Zuriaake. The band was established in Jinan in Shandong province in 1998 when Liu was an undergraduate, South China Morning Post reported.

Following the completion of his postdoctoral research in 2012, Dr. Yao joined Shandong University, a prestigious institution ranked 316th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated exceptional academic prowess, advancing from lecturer to associate professor and ultimately securing a tenured professorship and doctoral supervisor role in 2020.

His impressive scholarly record boasts over 80 published papers, with 14 featured on the covers of esteemed scientific journals. Additionally, he has been awarded multiple invention patents, further solidifying his expertise.

Zuriaake's albums, which combine black metal and original poetry, have left an indelible mark on Chinese heavy metal music history. Interestingly, the band members never reveal their faces during performances and wear straw rain capes, bamboo hats, and veils on stage. Their anonymous stage presence adds an air of mystery and intrigue, separating them from other bands.

Zuriaake's lyrics are not only poetic but also deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture. Their lyrics draw inspiration from classic Chinese poems, legends, and mythology, adding a rich layer of depth and meaning to their music. The band members have nicknames such as Bloodfire, Bloodsea and Deadsphere on drums.

The professor's remarkable journey has sparked a frenzy of fascination online, leaving many in awe.

''In my understanding, researchers are like lonely wild geese. The deeper they delve into their research, the more isolated they become. They struggle in solitude, close to despair, yet persistence allows them to faintly glimpse the dawn,'' one user said.

Another commented, ''Balancing research with rock music – this professor is truly remarkable.''

A third said, ''He plays heavy metal music in the evening and conducts research on metals in the day. He is truly China's first metal PhD.''