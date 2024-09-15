Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Newborn Calf 'Deepjyoti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen affectionately holding a newborn calf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a heartwarming moment from his residence at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg. On Saturday, he introduced a newborn calf named 'Deepjyoti' in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Citing the ancient Sanskrit scripture "Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:" (Cows bring all forms of happiness), the Prime Minister emphasized the spiritual significance of the new arrival.

The video features PM Modi interacting tenderly with Deepjyoti, who bears a distinctive mark on its forehead resembling a symbol of light. In the footage, the Prime Minister is seen sitting beside the calf in the temple at his residence, gently stroking its forehead and walking with it in his garden.

This gesture aligns with PM Modi's past interactions with cows. Earlier this year, during Makar Sankranti, he posted a video feeding Punganur cows, an indigenous breed known for its small stature and resilience to arid conditions. Punganur cows are also renowned for their nutritious milk and cultural significance in rural India.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, "It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:'. An auspicious new member has arrived in the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. The beloved mother cow has given birth to a calf with a symbol of light on its forehead, so I have named it 'Deepjyoti.'"

हमारे शास्त्रों में कहा गया है - गाव: सर्वसुख प्रदा:'।



लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास परिवार में एक नए सदस्य का शुभ आगमन हुआ है।



प्रधानमंत्री आवास में प्रिय गौ माता ने एक नव वत्सा को जन्म दिया है, जिसके मस्तक पर ज्योति का चिह्न है।



इसलिए, मैंने इसका नाम 'दीपज्योति'… pic.twitter.com/NhAJ4DDq8K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2024

The Prime Minister's affection for cows continues to be a poignant aspect of his public life, highlighting the deep connection between India's cultural heritage and its indigenous animal breeds.