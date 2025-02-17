Presidents Day 2025: What's Closed And Open In The US Today?

February 17 marks a significant federal holiday in the United States. While it's commonly known as Presidents' Day, its official name is Washington's Birthday, honouring the nation's first president, George Washington. Over time, the holiday has evolved to include recognition of other US presidents, particularly Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is on February 12. Today, 24 states celebrate the holiday as Presidents' Day, while others recognize it as Washington's Birthday or a combination of both.

As a federal holiday, many government offices, schools, and banks are closed today. However, private businesses and public transportation usually operate on a regular schedule.

What's closed:

Stock markets: Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange

Banks: Most brick-and-mortar branches (except TD Bank)

Government offices: Nonessential federal, state, and local offices (DMVs, city halls, courthouses, libraries)

The United States Postal Service

US bond markets

What's open:

Retailers: Walmart, Target, Kroger, Costco, and most big-box stores

TD Bank branches

UPS will be operating as normal, and FedEx will be open with modified service

Shopping malls, supermarkets, restaurants and eateries

History of Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day has a rich history that dates back to 1796 when Americans began celebrating George Washington's birthday on February 22. However, it wasn't until 1879 that Congress passed a law making February 22 a federal holiday.

Initially, the holiday was celebrated on Washington's actual birthday, but in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved the holiday to the third Monday in February. This change was made to give federal employees a three-day weekend and to reduce employee absenteeism.

Over time, this led to a broader recognition of all US presidents, and the holiday became informally known as President's Day. Today, the holiday honours Washington, Lincoln, and all past U.S. presidents.

