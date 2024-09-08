'Pookie Or Dukhi': Delhi Police's Witty Road Safety Advisory Is Viral

The viral post soon caught the attention of the internet users

Delhi Police is known for its creative approach to road safety. They use eye-catching visuals and clever messages, often inspired by current events, to remind people about traffic rules. Their posts are entertaining and informative, making it easier for people to learn about staying safe on the roads. Their latest campaign uses a humorous twist on the latest 'Pookie' trend.

"You are someone's Pookie. Forget excuses. Wear helmet, if you do not want that someone to be Dukhi" wrote Delhi Police while sharing a creative on Instagram.

The post's caption read, "Pookie or Dukhi, choice is yours."

See the viral post here:



"Pookie" was originally a term of endearment used in direct address (like "honey" or "sweetie"). However, its usage has evolved on the internet to refer to someone in the third person, showcasing the dynamic nature of online language.

The viral post soon caught the attention of the internet users. A user wrote, "Delhi police flow with trend."

Another user commented, "So smooth Delhi Police So smooth."

"Delhi police be randomly dropping bangers," the third user commented.

"Kudos to funny police inside headquarters for such memes," the fourth user wrote.

"Wear helmet avoid accident, save others save yourself...be sukhi," the fifth user commented.