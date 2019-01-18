Police Car Mysteriously Bursts Into Flames On Busy Road

The police BMW burst into flames on Tuesday.

A police car 'spontaneously' burst into flames while responding to an emergency call in London on Tuesday. According to Daily Mail, the incident took place in Bromley, south east London. The burning car - a BMW 5 Series patrol car - set another vehicle on fire at the busy road where the incident occurred.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. The police officers inside the car managed to climb out unhurt before firefighters arrived at the scene and doused the blaze. Three of the four pics shared by Bromley police on Twitter show the car on fire, while the fourth one shows it completely burnt.

"As has been reported elsewhere, the car fire last night was our area car which spontaneously caught fire whilst on scene at a call. Contrary to social media reports, the vehicle had not been involved in a pursuit or collision. Nobody was hurt, cause of fire is not known," Bromley police wrote while sharing the pictures.

As has been reported elsewhere, the car fire last night was our area car which spontaneously caught fire whilst on scene at a call. Contrary to social media reports, the vehicle had not been involved in a pursuit or collision. Nobody was hurt, cause of fire is not known #520PYpic.twitter.com/fdPTqGOeWX — Bromley MPS (@MPSBromley) January 16, 2019

According to Fox News, the cause of the blaze is unknown, but a mechanical fault is suspected.

"The police vehicle, a marked BMW 5 Series, will be examined by the Met's Fleet Services to determine exactly what caused the issue," a Metropolitan Police Service spokesman said.