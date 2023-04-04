"Please Make It Stop": Historian Tom Holland Wrongly Tagged In Actor's Pics

The British historian Tom Holland was mistakenly tagged by several photos of the actor by the same name.

The Internet is currently flooded with photos and videos from the grand launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai which was attended by a number of Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Amid this, a Twitter post by Tom Holland has gone viral. But, he is not the actor who played Spider-Man, but a British historian whom many social media users have mistaken for the celebrity.

The British historian re-shared a photo from the Ambani event featuring actor Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. “Please make it stop,” author Tom Holland wrote after being mistakenly tagged in the star-studded photo.


In  reply to the user, the author revealed that it was not the only post where he was tagged. “It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!” he said.


Meanwhile, other users did not miss a chance to laugh.


“Happens and the way the Internet works , I bet that it'll comeback in another 6 months when you least expect it,” a person wrote.


Another user joked, “Tom, with great power comes great responsibility. Embrace it”.


Empathising with the historian, a person shared, “As someone who gets tagged in Shah Rukh Khan's pictures almost every week, I feel for you,” he wrote.


“Congratulations on the success of Spiderman no way home,” a comment read.


“Lol! Enjoy the attention while it lasts Mr. Holland. You may miss it in a few days. Apologies on behalf of my fellow countrymen though,” a user said.


“Change your name to Tom Netherlands. Nobody will bother you,” one person suggested.


“Wasted 5 mins trying to figure out wht and why did he want us to stop before realising tht this isn't the actual Tom Holland lol,” a user said.


The NMACC launch event was attended by Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

