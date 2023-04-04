'Please Make It Stop': Historian Tom Holland Wrongly Tagged In Actor's Pics

The Internet is currently flooded with photos and videos from the grand launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai which was attended by a number of Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Amid this, a Twitter post by Tom Holland has gone viral. But, he is not the actor who played Spider-Man, but a British historian whom many social media users have mistaken for the celebrity.

The British historian re-shared a photo from the Ambani event featuring actor Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. “Please make it stop,” author Tom Holland wrote after being mistakenly tagged in the star-studded photo.

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023



In reply to the user, the author revealed that it was not the only post where he was tagged. “It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!” he said.

It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline! — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023



Meanwhile, other users did not miss a chance to laugh.



“Happens and the way the Internet works , I bet that it'll comeback in another 6 months when you least expect it,” a person wrote.

Happens and the way the net works , I bet that it'll comeback in another 6 months when you least expect it ???? — shirish pandey (@shirish219) April 3, 2023



Another user joked, “Tom, with great power comes great responsibility. Embrace it”.

Tom, with great power comes great responsibility. Embrace it — Pedal To The Metal (@pedal_metal) April 2, 2023



Empathising with the historian, a person shared, “As someone who gets tagged in Shah Rukh Khan's pictures almost every week, I feel for you,” he wrote.

as someone who gets tagged in Shahrukh Khan's pictures almost every week, I feel for you — shahrukh wani (@ShahrukhWani) April 2, 2023



“Congratulations on the success of Spiderman no way home,” a comment read.

Congratulations on the success of Spiderman no way home @holland_tom — Pedro K Overstreet (@pedrokovers) April 3, 2023



“Lol! Enjoy the attention while it lasts Mr. Holland. You may miss it in a few days. Apologies on behalf of my fellow countrymen though,” a user said.

Lol! Enjoy the attention while it lasts Mr. Holland. You may miss it in a few days. Apologies on behalf of my fellow countrymen though. ???????? — Batsman1911 (@Batsman19111) April 2, 2023



“Change your name to Tom Netherlands. Nobody will bother you,” one person suggested.

Change your name to Tom Netherlands. Nobody will bother you. — dr. mosahari (@pvmosahari) April 3, 2023



“Wasted 5 mins trying to figure out wht and why did he want us to stop before realising tht this isn't the actual Tom Holland lol,” a user said.

Wasted 5 mins trying to figure out wht and why did he want us to stop before realising tht this isn't the actual Tom Holland lol — sheez:) (@thedraamaclub) April 2, 2023



The NMACC launch event was attended by Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.