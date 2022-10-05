'Please Do Not Talk To Me': A 'Terrible' Procrastinator's Note Goes Viral

Academics are connecting with this funny note that is becoming popular online.

A PhD is often considered the minimum prerequisite for an academic career. Research, data collection, analysis, and writing take a lot of time and effort. These long hours of continuous effort can occasionally wear a candidate out, and this weariness causes procrastination. However, as they work on their thesis, many research students experience procrastination issues.

On Twitter, a photo of a note from a "terrible procrastinator" asking others not to start a discussion with the research scholar has gone viral.

The procrastinator wrote to everyone about the poor habit that individual possessed. The message, which is printed in capital letters, reads: "Please do not talk to me. I am doing my PhD work and if you speak to me, I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! Email if needed. Thank you."

This hilarious note was shared on Twitter by a man named Steve Bingham, who, according to his Twitter bio, is a PhD Candidate himself at the University of Leeds and also a Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Nottingham Business School.

On October 4, Bingham wrote this caption when posting the image, "I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point @PhDVoice".



I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point 😂😂 @PhDVoicepic.twitter.com/M0xLrntxrW — Steve_Bingham (@Steve_Bingham92) October 4, 2022

A lot of research students said they could relate to the note. They are also exchanging experiences in the same situation. One person wrote: "I should have done this to my supervisor... She used to arrive at 11 o'clock and since then she could be speaking till 5 or 6; I don't know how I finished my thesis."