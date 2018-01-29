Plane's Engine Fails, Pilot Lands In The Middle Of Highway

"#CMFR on scene of a small aircraft that landed on the 55 Frwy. Occupants are out and no injuries reported. #breaking," Costa Mesa FD tweeted some 10 hours before writing this. They followed up the tweet with a picture from the sight.
"*Update* experienced Pilot performs emergency landing safely on NB 55 at Del Mar," said the tweet.
According to NBC Southern California, Pilot Izzy Slod, 24, was on his way from San Diego to Van Nuys along with a friend when he noticed the engine had some trouble. Realizing that he couldn't restart the engine, Mr Slod decided to land the plane on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa.
"I saw an opening on the highway and I went for it right away," Mr Slod told KTLA. He added that it was a "complete miracle" that the traffic on the highway was light when he decided to land the plane.
NBC Southern California.
The emergency landing is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, reports Los Angeles Times.
