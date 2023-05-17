Pig That Escaped In US Lured Back Home With Fruit Snacks By Police

Police said Albert had escaped through a gate that was left open.

A 300-pound potbellied pig named Albert got lost on the west side of Green Bay in the US state of Wisconsin, so authorities used the only foolproof strategy they knew of: luring him home with fruit snacks.

In a post about the incident on Facebook, the Green Bay Police Department said that "Albert's big city adventure took place on a warm and sunny Monday. Albert saw an opportunity to explore the city when his fence gate was accidentally left open."

"Officers who spotted Albert were able to immediately see that he looked a little lost. When Albert was questioned as to where he lived, his snout wasn't pointing him in the right direction."

The post further stated, "To help Albert find his way, officers went door-to-door asking if anyone had recognised him. It didn't take long, as a neighbour of Albert's knew the way to go. But once we found mom, she knew Albert was only going to cut his big city adventure short under one condition: fruit snacks."