Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Found Dead At 44

Bob Bryar, former drummer for the rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR), was discovered dead in his Tennessee home at the age of 44, according to TMZ. During the band's heyday, Bryar, who played with them from 2004 until 2010, helped create some of their most famous songs.

Law enforcement confirmed there were no signs of foul play at the scene, with all his possessions, including weapons and musical equipment, undisturbed, as reported by TMZ. The outlet also noted that Bryar's body was found in a severely decomposed state. Animal Control removed two dogs from the property following the discovery. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

