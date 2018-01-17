Photoshop Fail Gives This Family Portrait Faces From A Horror Flick This will definitely make you laugh out loud

Pam Dave Zaring shared the results on Facebook in a post that has gone massively viral with over 4 lakh shares since January 13 - and people can't stop laughing.



See for yourself:



The photographer even had an explanation ready.



"She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos," wrote Ms Zaring in her post.



The Zarings, thankfully, took the bad photos in their stride. "I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!!" writes Ms Zaring in her post.



Meanwhile, netizens are in hysterics over the Photoshop fail.



"Pam- This is comedic gold. Just think you have your Christmas card photos done for next year! Your faces are flawless!" writes one commenter. "This is the MOST insane thing I have ever seen. The watermark kills me. Want to make sure she gets credit!" laughs another.









