Photographer Captures Breathtaking Close-Up Shot Of A Humpback Whale's Eye. See Pics

The shot, taken from the side of the whale's head, highlights the wide field of vision.

Renowned photographer Rachel Moore has captured a stunning close-up photograph of a female humpback whale's eye, revealing the majestic creature's vibrant blue gaze in breathtaking detail. Ms Moore, a passionate ocean advocate, took the photograph on October 6, 2024, near Tahiti. The shot, taken from the side of the whale's head, highlights the wide field of vision afforded by its eye. The whale's eye is shielded by a thick layer of blubber, a unique insulating fat found in marine mammals, which helps regulate temperature and provides protection.

Ms Moore affectionately dubbed the young whale "Sweet Girl," estimating her age to be between three and four years old. Tragically, their encounter was cut short when the whale was struck and killed by a speeding ship just two days later.

''Swimming with these majestic beings is a privilege, and respecting their space is crucial—there's no need to chase after or force interactions. On rare occasions, whales may choose to interact on their own terms. This moment of eye contact was beyond my wildest dreams. I've never encountered a whale like this one, and it was the most profoundly beautiful experience of my life. I feel privileged that she allowed me to capture the beauty and life within her eyes,'' Ms Moore wrote on Instagram.

The image was titled "Galaxies in Her Eyes.''

See the images here:

''Devastatingly, due to a tragic strike by a fast-moving ship, that life is no longer with us. Over the past few weeks, she touched so many lives, and thanks to your support of this recent photo of her eye, her story has now reached millions. I hope her tragic story will spark real, meaningful change especially revolving around ships speed limits in these areas where whales are primarily found during whale season,'' she added.

Reacting to the stunning shot, one user said, ''Truly amazing, I've never seen anything quite like that before.''

Another commented, ''Its absolutely heartbreaking to see what we did to her, she was just swimming in her home. it was supposed to be her safe place.''

A third said, ''The whale's experience of this must have been interesting - like a gnat flying up to your eye, briefly holding steady, a sudden flash of light, then it flutters away.''