Photo Shows Bakery Offering Free Cakes To Orphans, Internet Delighted

Picture shows cakes kept in display box are free for orphan children between ages (0-14) years.

A heartwarming picture showing a bakery offering free cakes to orphans till the age of 14 is winning hearts on social media. According to IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who shared the photo on Twitter, the bakery is in Uttar Pradesh. Twitter users have praised the bakery owner's generous gesture.

Love and Respect for the Shop Owner.❤️ pic.twitter.com/aNcSfttPrV — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 12, 2022

"Love and Respect for the Shop Owner," Mr Sharan said in his tweet.

The picture in the tweet shows several cakes kept in the display counter of the bakery while a note can be seen pasted to the glass box which reads, "Free! Free! Free! Cake is free for kids from the ages 0-14 who do not have a mother or father."

Replying to user comments, the IAS officer said that the confectionery is located in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 15,000 likes and more than 1,200 shares. Several users have appreciated this initiative of the bakery owner in the comment section of the post.

A user wrote, "You inspire a billion," while another simply said, "Really appreciable."

A third user commented, "Great initiative, lots of love and respect."

