Photo Of Wren And Martin's Old Edition Goes Viral, Internet Gets Nostalgic

How many of you remember using Wren & Martin as students? It is regarded as one of the most respected books for learning the nitty-gritties of English grammar in the country. Many students used the book to polish their English language skills before every exam. It is no surprise that the book can still be found in many households. Typically, the Wren & Martin High School English Grammar And Composition Book has a red-cover and around 400 pages.

A Twitter user shared a picture of an old edition of Wren & Martin's Grammar & composition reference book. Shekhar Iyer captioned the image as, "Anyone remember this ?" Since being shared, this tweet has received 1.9 lakh views and over four thousand likes.

Anyone remember this ? 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/krAZXoNG9P — Shekar Iyer (@SHEKARSUSHEEL) January 5, 2023

"How can I forget..! I have such fond memories of going through this book when preparing for exams. Is it still available.?" said one user.

"Servicing the world since 1935.....," said another user.

A third user pointed out, "It's still prescribed in ICSE schools in Patna."

Sharing his story, a user said, "On my Dad's insistence, during summer vacation, just after finishing High School, I studied it in full and then solved all exercises and self-evaluated using the Key to W & M .. and am grateful that he had put me to it and consider that summer as one that was spent well."

Several users also shared their copies of the famous grammar book. One user, while sharing the same, commented, "Bought for 30Rs from Lucknow in 1991."

A nostalgic user commented, "Sir I still have a copy of it purchased when in class 6th. Now I am 54 years old. A golden prized possession. Used it for " composition class - Art of letter writing, Precise writing etc. Thanks for Nostalgia"

"It was the Bible for us!," said another person.

